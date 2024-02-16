- US stock index futures trade mixed on the last trading day of the week.
- Producer inflation data from the US came in stronger than forecast.
- Energy Sector was the best-performing major S&P 500 sector on Thursday.
US stock index futures turned south following the stronger-than-forecast January producer inflation data from the US. At the time of press, S&P 500 futures were down 0.13%, Dow Jones futures were falling 0.28%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.15%.
S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJIA), and Nasdaq (IXIC) indexes closed on Thursday with a 0.58% gain, a 0.91% increase, and a 0.30% rise, respectively.
What to know before stock market opens
- The Energy Sector gained nearly 2.5% as the strongest sector of the S&P 500 on Thursday, followed closely by the Real Estate Sector, which added 2.36% for the day.
- The Technology Sector ended Thursday as the worst-performing sector of the S&P 500, shedding 0.44%.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US rose 0.9% on a yearly basis in January. This reading followed the 1% increase recorded in December but came in above the market expectation of 0.6%. The annual Core PPI rose 2% in the same period, compared to December's increase of 1.8%. On a monthly basis, the Core PPI was up 0.5% following the 0.1% decline recorded in the previous month.
- Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) gained 12.17% on the day, ending at $283.75. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) took the top spot on the biggest decliners board, with shares losing over 14% to close at $350.70.
- The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, is up more than 2% after the PPI data.
- Retail Sales in the US declined by 0.8% to $700.3 billion in January, the US Census Bureau reported on Thursday. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%. Retail Sales ex Autos contracted by 0.6% in the same period.
- There were 212,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending February 10, down from 220,000 in the previous week, the US Department of Labor announced.
- Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 3.1% on a yearly basis in January from 3.4% in December, the BLS reported on Tuesday. This reading came in above the market expectation of 2.9%.
- The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% in the same period and matched December's increase, surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.7%.
- Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) reported after the closing bell on Thursday earnings of $1.04/share in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $2.46/share a year earlier. The company noted sturdy trading volumes due to a resurgence of interest in crypto was the primary reason for the first quarterly profit it recorded since 2021.
- On Tuesday, Coca-Cola Co. (KO) reported that revenue rose 7.4% to $10.95 billion from a year ago for the quarter ended in December, per Reuters. The company announced that the quarterly net income was $1.97 billion for that period and cited higher product prices and robust demand for the upbeat results.
- Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) said after the closing bell on Tuesday that quarterly adjusted earnings were 76 cents per share in the quarter ended in December. The company’s revenue increased 16.6% to $2.22 billion from a year ago, but there was a quarterly loss of $349 million.
- Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced quarterly adjusted earnings per share were 87 cents in the quarter ended in January. The networking equipment manufacturer said the revenue fell 5.9% to $12.79 billion from a year ago, while the quarterly net income was $2.63 billion in the same period. In a conference call, CEO Charles Robbins said, "we also continue to see weak demand with our telco and cable service provider customers," per Reuters. The company is reportedly planning to cut more than 4,000 jobs and focus on high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence and software.
Nasdaq FAQs
What is the Nasdaq?
The Nasdaq is a stock exchange based in the US that started out life as an electronic stock quotation machine. At first, the Nasdaq only provided quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) stocks but later it became an exchange too. By 1991, the Nasdaq had grown to account for 46% of the entire US securities’ market. In 1998, it became the first stock exchange in the US to provide online trading. The Nasdaq also produces several indices, the most comprehensive of which is the Nasdaq Composite representing all 2,500-plus stocks on the Nasdaq, and the Nasdaq 100.
What is the Nasdaq 100?
The Nasdaq 100 is a large-cap index made up of 100 non-financial companies from the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although it only includes a fraction of the thousands of stocks in the Nasdaq, it accounts for over 90% of the movement. The influence of each company on the index is market-cap weighted. The Nasdaq 100 includes companies with a significant focus on technology although it also encompasses companies from other industries and from outside the US. The average annual return of the Nasdaq 100 has been 17.23% since 1986.
How can I trade the Nasdaq 100?
There are a number of ways to trade the Nasdaq 100. Most retail brokers and spread betting platforms offer bets using Contracts for Difference (CFD). For longer-term investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like shares that mimic the movement of the index without the investor needing to buy all 100 constituent companies. An example ETF is the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). Nasdaq 100 futures contracts allow traders to speculate on the future direction of the index. Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the Nasdaq 100 at a specific price (strike price) in the future.
What Factors Drive the Nasdaq 100
Many different factors drive the Nasdaq 100 but mainly it is the aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual company earnings reports. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment, which if positive drives gains. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the Nasdaq 100 as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. As such the level of inflation can be a major driver too as well as other metrics which impact on the decisions of the Fed.
