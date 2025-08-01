The tariffs imposed by US President Trump are set to take effect today. However, there is now new information about countries that have not yet reached an agreement with the US, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
Tariff dispute may weigh on the affected currencies
"Globally, a tariff of at least 10% will apply, while countries with a trade surplus with the US will face at least 15%. For almost all of the US's trading partners, this means higher tariffs, which are set to come into effect on August 7. In some cases, tariffs for certain countries will rise to as much as 41%, with special tariffs for certain sectors (pharmaceuticals, semiconductors etc.) to be announced in the coming weeks."
"Some countries will be hit particularly hard, such as Canada, with 35% for goods not covered by the USMCA agreement. Switzerland will also be subject to 39%, and South Africa to 30%. Norway, on the other hand, seems to have got away relatively well with 15%, as have most Asian countries. Trump is thus increasing the pressure on countries to conclude an agreement."
"The currencies of the countries heavily affected could come under downward pressure today in light of this news. It remains to be seen how the tariff dispute will continue and how inflation in the US will develop as a result of the tariffs. With this news, one thing is clear: the issue will continue to occupy us for a long time to come, and surprises are to be expected at any time."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds slightly above 1.1400 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD stays in a tight daily range slightly above 1.1400 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound ahead of US employment data. In the Eurozone, annual HICP inflation remained unchanged at 2% in July.
GBP/USD hits fresh three-month lows near 1.3150, awaits US data
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, hitting fresh three-month lows near 1.3150 in European trading on Friday. The Pound Sterling tumbles against the US Dollar amid rising expectations of a Bank of England rate cut next week, while the Fed sticks to its patient stance on policy. All eyes are now on the US NFP and ISM PMI data.
Gold price remains confined in a range as traders keenly await the crucial US NFP report
Gold price extends its directionless price move through the first half of the European session on Friday as traders keenly await the release of the US monthly jobs report before positioning for a firm intraday trajectory. In the meantime, a combination of diverging factors fails to assist the commodity to capitalize on the previous day's modest recovery from a one-month low.
US Nonfarm Payrolls set to slow further in July, highlighting tepid demand for workers
A pretty wild week is coming to an end with the release of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for July, which will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Market analysts anticipated that the US added 110,000 new job positions in July, below the 147,000 gained in June.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.