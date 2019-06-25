According to analysts at Royal Bank of Canada, industrial sector softness is suggesting that the US economy also has much to lose from trade war.

Key Quotes

“US industrial output has softened this year, and the escalating trade war with China is partly to blame. Threatened additional US tariffs on Chinese products and on auto imports from Europe and Japan risk pushing the sector into full-blown slowdown mode.”

“What’s happening in the industrial sector challenges the notion that the US has less to lose in a trade war with China, but that is also why we continue to assume that tensions will ultimately ease.”