US Service ISM: A new record in July, despite headwinds – Wells Fargo

The ISM service sector activity index released on Wednesday showed numbers above expectations. It hit a record high in July at 64.1. While stronger hiring suggests labor constraints eased at least slightly, supply problems extend well beyond the manufacturing sector, point out analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“Business activity is humming, with the subindex adding 6.6 points to 67.0, just a few notches below the 69.4 print in March when stimulus checks burned a hole in consumers' pockets and drove this component to an all-time high.”
“There are two seemingly contradictory problems occurring at the same time. The first is that demand for services has come back online faster than the ability of firms to staff-up and source needed parts and materials. The second is the slow realization that COVID has gone from something people thought was largely behind us to the problem that just won't go away. Rising case counts and the particularly virulent Delta variant are threatening to disrupt the recreation renaissance we have been counting on to drive a services spending boom this summer. Through July at least, the service sector is still cranking at full throttle.”
“If there were some signs of supply constraints easing a bit in today's report, it was for labor. The employment index jumped 4.5 points in July. However, in comparison to readings on activity, new orders and supplier deliveries, the employment index remains well within its historical range at 53.8. In other words, businesses still seem to be having trouble finding workers to meet the rapid rise in services activity.”
“We look for nonfarm payrolls in Friday's July jobs report to increase by 865K, which would be roughly on par with June. While there are some signs that momentum stalled in July such as a flattening trend in initial jobless claims, government hiring is likely to be lifted by favorable seasonal factors amid fewer layoffs this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs after ISM beat
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs near 1.19 after the ISM Services PMI smashed estimates with 64.1 points. Earlier, the pair advanced in response to the weak ADP Nonfarm Payrolls. The Fed's Richard Clarida said he sees risks to his outlook to the upside.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3930 but holding onto most gains The ISM Services PMI beat estimates while the ADP jobs report missed. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision and cheering the UK's progress against covid.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
Shiba Inu investors pressure Robinhood to list SHIB despite recent price slump
Shiba Inu is holding its ground despite the drop in altcoin prices. The growing popularity of the crypto may not be enough to prevent a downtrend in SHIB price.
Apple: Double top still in place but not triggered
Apple stock pout in a pretty solid day on Tuesday closing up 1.3% at $147.36. The markets were a little shaky early on with big tech FAANG names all suffering but the market rallied as the day wore on.