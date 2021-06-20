US senators haggle over funding of $1 trillion infrastructure compromise

Reuters provided an update over the White House negotiations on US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending plan during the weekend while suggesting the plan, “has been gaining support in the U.S. Senate, but disputes continued on Sunday over how it should be funded.”
After cutting the total outlay to the fourth of what originally proposed, US President Biden told reporters, per Reuters, last week to have a response to the plan as soon as Monday. However, the same is unlikely to be delivered considering the current progress.
“Twenty-one of the 100 U.S. senators - including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats - are working on the framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure that sources said would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years,” added Reuters.
The news also mentions that Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders was unclear, on CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press", about whether he could support the bipartisan plan even if the tough area like indexing the gas tax to inflation were removed.
In a piece of separate news, also conveyed by Reuters, the White House said on Sunday it saw as an "interesting signal" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's comments that he is ready for "dialogue and confrontation," but added that Washington was still waiting for direct communication from Pyongyang to start any talks relating to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
FX implications
While North Korean news could be cited as the risk-positive, it has a little importance of late versus the US stimulus talks and hence an extended deadlock over the spending talks could exert additional downside pressure on the market’s sentiment. That said, the early Asian session saw the Antipodeans extending the previous day’s downside momentum near the yearly low.
Read: NZD/USD: Bears flirt with seven-month low above 0.6900 amid broad USD strength
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB’s Lagarde may add to EUR weakness
The American dollar kept rising, heading into the weekly close, with EUR/USD bottoming on Friday at 1.1846 and settling at around 1.1860. On Monday, the focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde. EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance despite extreme oversold conditions.
GBP/USD: Delta variant hurting the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3791, its lowest since mid-April, ending the week a couple of pips above such a level. The Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting this week. GBP/USD extremely oversold but bearish in the near-term.
GBP/USD: Delta variant hurting the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3791, its lowest since mid-April, ending the week a couple of pips above such a level. The Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting this week. GBP/USD extremely oversold but bearish in the near-term.
Ripple fears of a major decline are unwarranted
XRP price remains locked in a range between the psychologically important $1.00 and the neckline of a multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern at $0.76. However, a lack of technical clues leaves frothy forecasts on the sideline until directional confirmation can be gleaned from the charts.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.