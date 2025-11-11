US Senate passes bill to reopen federal government

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a funding bill that could end the government shutdown within days, BBC reported. The bill will head to the House of Representatives for final approval.

If it passes in both chambers of Congress, it will head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law. Trump late Monday voiced support for a bipartisan agreement to end the US shutdown.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.05% higher on the day to trade at 99.65.