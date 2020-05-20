US Senate Majority Leader McConnell vows end to enhanced unemployment benefits – Politico

The US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conveyed a hardline against the beefed-up unemployment benefits enacted earlier this spring while promising that they "will not be in the next bill,” as per Politico.
Key quotes
The Senate majority leader told the House GOP minority in an afternoon phone call that he is comfortable waiting to see how the nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus spending previously approved plays out before moving forward on the next relief legislation.
And he told them that the ultimate end-product won't look anything like House Democrats' $3 trillion package passed last week, according to a person briefed on the call.
While McConnell conceded more aid may be necessary in the coming weeks, he also repeated his insistence that liability reform be included in the next round of legislation to minimize lawsuits.
And he said that the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits won't continue — a vow he hadn't previously made.
The remarks amount to a hardening of McConnell's current position and a dismissal of House Democrats' priorities before talks even begin.
McConnell seemed unmoved a few hours later and said Congress needed to proceed deliberately on the next package.
Market reaction
The news seems to be positive for the risk-tone and helps the S&P 500 Futures to recover early-day losses to follow Wall Street’s footsteps. That said, USD/JPY also ticks up to 107.57 to 107.64 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6600 ahead of RBA’s Lowe
AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range between 0.6590 and 0.6605 in the last few hours. Australia’s Commonwealth Bank PMIs recently flashed mixed signals. RBA Governor Philip Lowe, updates on the virus, Aussie-China and the US-Sino tension will be the key.
USD/JPY attempts recovery above 107.00 amid risk-on sentiment
USD/JPY fails to extend Wednesday’s losses from 107.99 to 107.33. Risk-tone remains mildly positive as Wall Street cheers hints for further easing. US-China, Aussie-Sino tussles largely ignored, no major updates on the virus.
Gold: Again rejected from $1,752/54 resistance area
Gold prices snap two-day winning streak while stepping back from short-term horizontal resistance. Sellers are likely targeting $1,740 as immediate support during the further declines.
100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50
WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.
GBP hit as BOE re-ponders negative rates
The pound reversed an early gain on Wednesday after the BOE said it would ponder negative rates. GBP lagged on the day while the kiwi led for the second day. The day ahead features several key US sentiment surveys and weekly job data.