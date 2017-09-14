US Sec of State Tillerson: Going to be very difficult to secure oil embargo on N. Korea

US Sec of State Tillerson: Going to be very difficult to secure oil embargo on N. KoreaBy Eren Sengezer
In a press conference following his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and foreign minister, Boris Johnson, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered his remarks in a press conference, with the key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Discussed with UK, France how to increase diplomatic pressure on N. Korea
- We had hoped for a much stronger resolution from the un security council on North Korea
- Successful U.N. resolution sends a signal to N. Korea that international community has a common view
- Is going to be very difficult to secure oil embargo on N. Korea
- Hopeful China will decide on their own to use that powerful tool of oil supply to persuade N. Korea to reconsider its current path
- Calls on all countries to fully implement the UN sanctions
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.