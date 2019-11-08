US Sec. of State Pompeo: We want more trade with Europe

Speaking in Berlin on the lessons of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Friday, the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the US wants more trade with Europe.

"Today, Russia – led by a former KGB officer once stationed in Dresden ‒ invades its neighbours and slays political opponents," Pompeo told the audience, as reported by Reuters. "In China, the Chinese Communist Party is shaping a new vision of authoritarianism. Let's stand together in unity."

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down only 0.3% on a daily basis.