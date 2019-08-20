US Sec. of State Pompeo: Enormous risk to have Chinese telecom systems inside US

In an interview with CNBC, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the threat of having Chinese telecommunication systems inside the United States' networks was 'an enormous risk,' and added that there had not been any mixed messages on Huawei technologies.

These comments don't allow the market sentiment to recover and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2.03% on the day at the time of press. Meanwhile, Wall Street remains on track to open the day with modest losses following Monday's sharp rebound.