US Retail Sales to rise for second consecutive month in March – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities share a brief preview of the upcoming March Retail Sales data from the US.
Retail Sales to continue to recover from January contraction
"We expect retail sales to rise for a second consecutive month in March (TD: 0.5% m/m, consensus: 0.4%), as they continue to recover from the large 1.1% contraction registered in January."
"Volatile auto and gasoline stations sales will likely modestly boost growth, with the control group acting as the main driver as it recovers from a soft start to the year (TD & consensus: 0.4% m/m). Separately, we project sales in bars/restaurants —the report's only services component— to remain firm in March."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0650 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0650 in the American session on Monday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US helps the US Dollar regather its strength but the improving risk mood helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold continues to fluctuate at around $2,350
Following a bullish opening to the week, Gold went into a consolidation phase at around $2,350 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% after strong US data, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
Week ahead: Data from the US, UK and Canada in focus
Similar to Fed and ECB pricing, swaps traders have scaled back bets of rate cuts for the Bank of England (BoE’s) Bank Rate to below 50bps for the year.