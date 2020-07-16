US: Retail Sales increase by 7.5% in June vs. 5% expected

Retail Sales in US rose more than expected in June.

US Dollar Index stays flat on the day above 96.00.

Retail Sales in the United States rose by 7.5% on a monthly basis in June to $524.3 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Thursday. This reading followed May's surge of 18.2% and came in better than the market expectation of 5%.

"Total sales for the April 2020 through June 2020 period were down 8.1% from the same period a year ago," the press release read. "Retail trade sales were up 6.4% from May 2020, and 5.0% above last year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to this data and was last seen flat on the day at 96.05.