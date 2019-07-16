Analysts at TD Securities point out that the US retail sales data for June is due today and they expect a 0.3% increase in sales in the key control group (mkt 0.3%) to be the main driver behind a 0.1% headline gain (mkt 0.2%), as consumer fundamentals remain sound.

Key Quotes

“A firm increase in core sales should more than offset both a decline in sales at gasoline stations, which reflects a drop in gasoline prices in June, and a minor retreat in auto sales following a 0.6% increase in May. Similarly, we anticipate a solid 0.4% gain on manufacturing activities to be the main catalyst behind a 0.2% increase on industrial production for June.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure

EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure

The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Speculative interest now eyeing US Retail Sales to decide whether the 1.1200 level could hold or not.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows

GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows

Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside

USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside

Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support

Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support

Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. 

Gold News

US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth

US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth

US Retail Sales expected to keep a very stable and positive trend. Most of the consumption trends look good, with optimist surveys and nice housing data. Higher consumption is not translating into higher inflation.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  