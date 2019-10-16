US: Retail sales declined 0.3% in September vs. +0.3% expected

The United States (US) Census Bureau on Wednesday reported that retail sales in September fell to $525.6 billion in September to represent a 0.3% decline from August. This reading also missed the market expectation for an increase of 0.3% by a wide margin.

The disappointing reading weighed on the Greenback and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.06% on the day at 98.25.

"Total sales for the July 2019 through September 2019 period were up 4.0% from the same period a year ago," the publication read. "The July 2019 to August 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.4% to up 0.6%."