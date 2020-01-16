According to analysts at TD Securities, the seasonally adjusting retail sales is challenging around year-end, but sales probably rose solidly and they are forecasting is up 0.5% MoM even with a drop in autos.
Key Quotes
“Reports on holiday shopping were generally positive, albeit with department stores continuing to lose market share to nonstore retailers. We also forecast sales in the control group to have advanced at a similarly firm 0.5% m/m.”
“Separately, we look for the Philly Fed index to have recovered partially to 6 in January following its 6pt drop to 2.4 in December. We expect the improvement in sentiment to be positively influenced by the US-China trade deal.”
“Lastly, we look for initial jobless claims to print a moderate 218k for the week of Jan 11, marginally up from 214k in the week prior.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
