US: Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2017

US: Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 3.1% in the second quarter of 2017By Eren Sengezer
"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in the second quarter of 2017, according to the "third" estimate,' said the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.
Key quotes:
- In the first quarter, real GDP increased 1.2 percent.
- In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 3.0 percent.
- With this third estimate for the second quarter, private inventory investment increased more than previously estimated, but the general picture of economic growth remains the same.
- Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased 2.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 2.7 percent in the first.
- The acceleration in real GDP in the second quarter reflected an upturn in private inventory investment, an acceleration in PCE.
- The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 0.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with an increase of 2.6 percent in the first quarter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.