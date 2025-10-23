TRENDING:
US Press Secretary Leavitt: A meeting with Putin is not completely off the table

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke today in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. She said that the United States (US) President Trump is exercising constitutional power on clemency, and she also said that Russia has shown not enough interest in peace.

Key Takeaways

A meeting with Putin is not completely off the table.

Russia has shown not enough interest in peace.

Trump is exercising constitutional power on clemency.

On Wednesday, Trump will meet with the South Korean leader.

Trump to have a bilateral meeting with the Japanese PM

Trump to have a bilateral with the Malaysian president.

Next Thursday, Trump will have a meeting with Xi.

The case was overreach.

Rubio-Lavrov call not the sole reason for new sanctions.

Trump is increasingly frustrated with Ukraine and Russia.”

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

