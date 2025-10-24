US President Trump: Trade talks with Canada are terminated

Citing US President Donald Trump, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Friday that he is ending trade negotiations with Canada.

According to FT, Trump said “he had ended trade talks with Canada out of anger with an anti-tariff advertising campaign launched by the province of Ontario, triggering a new commercial crisis with America’s northern neighbour.”

In a Truth Social post late Thursday, Trump noted: “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE USA. Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”

Market reaction

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains offered against the US Dollar (USD) following this post, with USD/CAD adding 0.11% on the day to 1.4005, as of writing.