US President Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding – Axios

Axios came out with the news, relying on the Trump administration official, suggesting that US President Donald Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization (WHO) after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding.

A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.

Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives.

A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump ‘to not give a dime to WHO.’