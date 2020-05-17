US President Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding – Axios

Axios came out with the news, relying on the Trump administration official, suggesting that US President Donald Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization (WHO) after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding.
Key quotes
President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he'd restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change.
Trump spent his weekend at Camp David with some of his closest Republican allies in the House of Representatives.
A source familiar with the private discussions said that House members at Camp David pressed Trump ‘to not give a dime to WHO.’
Market implications
While the US-China tension is already weighing on the markets’ trading sentiment, news like this could strengthen the risk-off moves. As a result, the AUD/USD pair, currently near 0.6420, will have an additional reason to drop further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.6400 as US-China tension escalates
AUD/USD remains pressured near 0.6420 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The pair extends Friday’s losses amid the fresh war of words between the US and China.
GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100 on Brexit, BOE headlines
GBP/USD registers six-day losing streak after the biggest weekly loss in eight. UK diplomats restart preparing for no-deal Brexit, EU’s Barnier said not to bargain values for the benefit of the British economy.
What you need to know before markets open: Risk-off, GBP heavy funda, cold wars
The markets are likely to start the week risk-off, although there is still some top side room in the benchmark indexes, with the S&P 500 close to the 61.8%. The DJIA has already reached its 61.8% retracement target.
Gold: Symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks
Gold hit 7-year tops after symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. XAU/USD regained all major Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA). Daily RSI now suggests more room for additional upside, with the pattern target near $1805 eyed in the coming weeks.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.