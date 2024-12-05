US President-elect Trump's adviser: Trump wants to implement an Israel-Gaza cease-fire deal before Jan 20

According to Reuters, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that he “wants to implement an Israel-Gaza cease-fire deal Gaza without delay and before January 20.
No further details are available on the same.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) was last seen trading at 106.36, modestly flat on the day.
