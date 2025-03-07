US President Donald Trump: We might do Canada tariffs tomorrow

US President Donald Trump took time out of his Oval Office address to deliver new information about impending tariffs on Canada. While addressing the press in the White House, President Trump lobbed a fresh tariff threat, which may or may not come today, or on Monday, or on Tuesday.

The statement comes less than 24 hours after the Trump administration temporarily waived tariffs on all USMCA-associated goods, and the reaffirmation that reciprocal tariffs will happen in April also appears to have fallen by the wayside.

Key highlights