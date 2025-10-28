US President Donald Trump: We are signing new deal with Japan and it is a fair deal

US President Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met for the first time on Tuesday in Tokyo. Trump said the US and Japan are signing a new deal and it is a fair deal. He recalled former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as “a great friend of mine.”

Key quotes

Appreciated Japan order for military equipment.



We are signing a new deal and it is a fair deal.



You will be one of the great prime ministers



I congratulate you on being the first woman prime minister. That’s a big deal.



I want to just let you know, anytime you have any question, any doubt, anything you want, any favors you need, anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there



We are an ally at the strongest level.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.32% on the day at 152.40.