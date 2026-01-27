US President Donald Trump: Value of the US Dollar is great — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that the value of the ‌US Dollar (USD) is great when asked whether he thought it had declined too much, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Key quotes

No, I think it's great, the value of the dollar ... dollar's doing great.



If you look at China and Japan, I used to fight like hell with them, because they always wanted to devalue.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls about 1.20% on the day at 95.85, posting its worst day since April 10, 2025. It touched its lowest level since February 2022.