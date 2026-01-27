US President Donald Trump: Value of the US Dollar is great — Reuters
US President Donald Trump said that the value of the US Dollar (USD) is great when asked whether he thought it had declined too much, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Key quotes
No, I think it's great, the value of the dollar ... dollar's doing great.
If you look at China and Japan, I used to fight like hell with them, because they always wanted to devalue.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls about 1.20% on the day at 95.85, posting its worst day since April 10, 2025. It touched its lowest level since February 2022.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.18%
|-1.06%
|-1.07%
|-0.93%
|-1.15%
|-0.95%
|-1.81%
|EUR
|1.18%
|0.12%
|0.11%
|0.25%
|0.02%
|0.23%
|-0.64%
|GBP
|1.06%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|-0.75%
|JPY
|1.07%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|0.10%
|-0.76%
|CAD
|0.93%
|-0.25%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.02%
|-0.88%
|AUD
|1.15%
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.22%
|0.20%
|-0.67%
|NZD
|0.95%
|-0.23%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.20%
|-0.86%
|CHF
|1.81%
|0.64%
|0.75%
|0.76%
|0.88%
|0.67%
|0.86%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Lallalit Srijandorn
FXStreet
Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.