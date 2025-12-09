US President Donald Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs over water dispute

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose ‌a 5% tariff on Mexico if it doesn't immediately provide additional water to help US farmers, accusing the country of violating a decades-old treaty that grants US farmers access to water from the Rio Grande, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Trump said in a social media post that Mexico owes the US 800,000 acre-feet of water as part of a 1944 treaty between the two countries to share water from the Colorado, Tijuana and Rio Grande rivers.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/MXN pair is up 0.07% on the day at 18.27.