US President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. A surprise phone call came weeks after two leaders met in South Korea in late October.

Xi told Trump that both countries should keep up momentum in ties and "lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems.” Meanwhile, Trump stated that they also discussed fentanyl, soybeans and other farm products but did not elaborate.

"We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers - and it will only get better," said Trump on Truth Social.

