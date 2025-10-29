TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US President Donald Trump says will not have Fed raising interest rates

US President Donald Trump says will not have Fed raising interest rates
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

US President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his Asia trip. Trump stated that we will not have the Federal Reserve (Fed) raise interest rates

Key quotes

South Korea is one of few locations with lasting democracy.

This is a very speical country business leaders for APEC.

Thanks South Korea President Lee for an important meeting.

We've secured commitments of over $18 trillion in new investments.

Probably $21 or $22 trillion of investments will be coming to the US by the end of my second term.

Expects 4% GDP growth in the next quarter.

Factories are booming in the US.

Will not raise interest rates.

Semiconductor manufacturing is rapidly returning to the US.

We are serious partners with South Korea.

Planning to have very thriving shipbuilding sector.

We're providing expedited licenses to investors.

South Korea buying a lot of our weapons.

Streamlined permitting for new energy and mining projects.

Economic security is national security.

Significant factor in series of new investments has been trade policy.

Trade deal with South Korea will be finalised very soon.

Chinese President Xi is coming tomorrow, I think we are going to have it.

I think it will be great deal for both the US and China.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD softens below 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

The EUR/USD pair loses ground to near 1.1635 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Optimism surrounding US-China trade deals weighs on the riskier currency, like the Euro against the US Dollar. Traders brace for the Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday. 

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines following data from the British Retail Consortium showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold looks to Fed policy verdict for next directional impetus

Gold is replicating Tuesday’s Asian bounce toward the $4,000 mark early Wednesday as traders look to cash in on the recent sharp correction from record highs of $4,382 ahead of the critical US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.  

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple struggle below key resistance levels

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are showing signs of consolidation midweek, struggling to break above key resistance levels. BTC remains capped below $112,500 after being rejected at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. ETH and XRP followed BTC’s footsteps and got rejected from their key resistance zones.

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

Trading the Fed: The quiet engineering of liquidity

The market no longer listens for thunder from the Fed — it listens for plumbing sounds. The era of policy shock and awe has given way to a subtler theatre, one where the quiet hissing of repo lines and the soft hum of bill issuance matter more than the roar of a rate decision. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, Official Trump rally toward breakout levels

Pi Network, Aerodrome Finance, and Official Trump extend their recovery run, outpacing the broader market in the last 24 hours. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers