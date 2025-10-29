US President Donald Trump says will not have Fed raising interest rates

US President Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his Asia trip. Trump stated that we will not have the Federal Reserve (Fed) raise interest rates.

South Korea is one of few locations with lasting democracy.



This is a very speical country business leaders for APEC.



Thanks South Korea President Lee for an important meeting.



We've secured commitments of over $18 trillion in new investments.



Probably $21 or $22 trillion of investments will be coming to the US by the end of my second term.



Expects 4% GDP growth in the next quarter.



Factories are booming in the US.



Will not raise interest rates.



Semiconductor manufacturing is rapidly returning to the US.



We are serious partners with South Korea.



Planning to have very thriving shipbuilding sector.



We're providing expedited licenses to investors.



South Korea buying a lot of our weapons.



Streamlined permitting for new energy and mining projects.



Economic security is national security.



Significant factor in series of new investments has been trade policy.



Trade deal with South Korea will be finalised very soon.



Chinese President Xi is coming tomorrow, I think we are going to have it.



I think it will be great deal for both the US and China.