US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas both sign off on first phase of Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas both sign off on first phase of Gaza peace plan
Lallalit Srijandorn

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of peace plan, BBC reported late Wednesday. 

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line", said Trump on Truth Social. 

A senior White House official said that the latest agreement aimed at achieving a ceasefire and the release of hostages will be presented to the Israeli cabinet on Thursday.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.86% higher on the day to trade at $4,018. 

