US President Donald Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia. Trump further stated that he would next try to get China to do the same as Washington seeks to tighten financial thumbscrews on the Kremlin as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine, BBC reported late Wednesday.

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the administration expects Japan to stop buying and importing energy from Russia. "We discussed issues related to economic relations between the countries and our expectation that Japan will stop importing Russian energy,” said Bessent.