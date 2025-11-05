US President Donald Trump says he met with Swiss officials, signals progress on tariff dispute

US President Donald Trump said that he met with Swiss officials to discuss trade and other issues and announced additional trade talks, as the European nation seeks to reduce a tariff rate that ranks higher than any other developed nation, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“The meeting was adjourned with the understanding that our Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, will discuss the subjects further with Switzerland’s Leaders,” said Trump on Truth Social.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is down 0.05% on the day at 0.8103.