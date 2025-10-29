US President Donald Trump says he expects to lower fentanyl-linked tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump stated that he expects to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Expects to lower fentanyl-linked tariffs on China.



Will discuss farmers, fentanyl with China.

As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.13% on the day at 0.6593.