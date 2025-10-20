TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump says he believes China will make a deal on soybeans

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he wants China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before. Trump added that he believes China will make a deal on soybeans.

Key quotes

Can confirm Senator Graham’s statement on Colombia tariffs.
US is considering buying beef from Argentina.
Will announce more on tariffs in Colombia on Monday.
He did not discuss Ukraine ceding Donbas region to Russia
Region should stay as it is now with Russia having some 78% of it.
India will continue to pay massive tariffs if they dont restrict Russian oil purchases.
Modi had told him ‘he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.’
I want China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before.
Believes China will make a deal on soybeans.
We can lower what China has to pay in tariffs, but China has to do things for us too. 
Do not want China to play rare earth game with us.

Market reaction  

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.09% higher on the day to trade at 1.1664. 

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
