US President Donald Trump says he believes China will make a deal on soybeans

US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he wants China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before. Trump added that he believes China will make a deal on soybeans.

Can confirm Senator Graham’s statement on Colombia tariffs.

US is considering buying beef from Argentina.

Will announce more on tariffs in Colombia on Monday.

He did not discuss Ukraine ceding Donbas region to Russia

Region should stay as it is now with Russia having some 78% of it.

India will continue to pay massive tariffs if they dont restrict Russian oil purchases.

Modi had told him ‘he’s not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.’

I want China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before.

Believes China will make a deal on soybeans.

We can lower what China has to pay in tariffs, but China has to do things for us too.

Do not want China to play rare earth game with us.

