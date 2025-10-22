US President Donald Trump: Long meeting scheduled with Xi, thinks something will work out

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that a long meeting is scheduled with China's Xi Jinping in South Korea and thinks something will work out.

Key quotes

Long meeting scheduled with China's Xi in South Korea and thinks something will work out.

It did not feel right to have a meeting with Russia's Putin, so he canceled it and felt it was time for Russian sanctions.

Hopes sanctions won't be on for long with Russia.

Whenever he speaks with Putin, they are good conversations but they don't go anywhere.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading 0.09% higher on the day to trade at 1.1664.