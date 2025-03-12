During a public meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, United States (US) President Donald Trump took the opportunity to deliver another hodge-podge of comments addressing his usual variety of topics that White House watchers have become increasingly familiar with.
Without sharing any specific details, President Trump declared that the EU has been "tough" on the US in terms of trade, noting that Europeans tend to not buy very many US-produced food products or vehicles. Given the enormous costs of shipping both durable and non-durable goods between two high-income economic zones, as well as prolonged shipping times, the lack of movement of time-sensitive goods such as food and price-sensitive goods such as automobiles is hardly surprising. Donald Trump also reiterated his intent to put tariffs on cars imported into the US, a move which is unlikely to result in a change in manufacturing and instead simply raise the cost of transportation for US citizens.
President Donald also reiterated his stance that Canada is "one of the worst" on dairy tariffs. Donald Trump again failed to note that Canada's high tariffs on dairy are a cap-trade restriction allotted under Trump's own USMCA trade deal that he championed during his first deal, and only kick in after a certain amount of US dairy products are imported into Canada.
To date, the US has never successfully hit the import quotas to active Canada's dairy tariffs, as most US dairy products fail to meet Canadian health and safety standards. Canada also financially protects its own dairy market in order to prevent US-based economic dumping within its borders, a practice that the US itself has a history of vehemently opposing within its own economy.
President Trump followed up later in the day with more posts on social media, declaring on his Truth Social account that the US is going to "take back what was stolen from it". The specifics of what he is claiming has been 'stolen', or how, remains ambiguous and unclear.
Key highlights
The latest inflation numbers are 'very good news.'
The EU has been very tough.
We are going to do reciprocal tariffs.
I am very happy that oil is down.
We have people going to Russia now, I hope we can get a ceasefire.
It is up to Russia now.
We have gotten some positive messages on ceasefire.
Weapons today are so powerful, we're working so hard to get this thing finished.
The EU was set up in order to take advantage of the US.
Planning to lower taxes if Democrats behave.
I have the right to adjust tariffs.
April 2nd will be a very big day.
There will be very little flexibility.
Flexibility on tariffs, but there will be very little flexibility once we start.
I will respond to EU counter-tariffs.
Tax policy would stop Ireland from taking business.
Tax policy is to stop other nations from taking business.
There is still a massive deficit, we are going to even that out.
I can pressure Russia, but I hope it won't be necessary.
I can do financial deals that are bad for Russia.
No one is expelling anyone from Gaza.
There is a lot of downside for Russia too.
The EU has gone after our companies like Apple.
I'm not happy with the EU, we'll win that financial battle.
The EU doesn't take US farm products or cars.
Absolutely will put tariffs on cars.
Canada is one of the worst on dairy tariffs.
I have great respect for China’s President Xi.
NATO can be a force for the good.
US is going to take back a lot of what was stolen from it by other nations. We're going to take back our wealth and a lot of the companies that left.
