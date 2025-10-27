TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump: I don't want to meet with Canadian PM Carney

US President Donald Trump: I don't want to meet with Canadian PM Carney
Lallalit Srijandorn

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he doesn’t want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, adding that he’s very happy with the deal the US has with Canada now.

On Saturday, Trump said that he is adding 10% to US tariffs on goods imported from Canada, after the province of Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan.

Key quotes

Canada has been ripping us off for a long time, they're not going to do it anymore.
I don't want to meet with the Canadian prime minister.
Very happy with the deal we have with Canada right now.
I'll be going to China in the earlier part of next year

Market reaction 

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading 0.15% lower on the day to trade at 1.3975.  

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

