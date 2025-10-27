US President Donald Trump: I don't want to meet with Canadian PM Carney

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he doesn’t want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, adding that he’s very happy with the deal the US has with Canada now.

On Saturday, Trump said that he is adding 10% to US tariffs on goods imported from Canada, after the province of Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan.

Key quotes

Canada has been ripping us off for a long time, they're not going to do it anymore.

I don't want to meet with the Canadian prime minister.

Very happy with the deal we have with Canada right now.

I'll be going to China in the earlier part of next year

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading 0.15% lower on the day to trade at 1.3975.