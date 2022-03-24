US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that, at the NATO summit in Brussels, the alliance had discussed ways to bolster their collective defense, particularly on the Eastern flank, reported Reuters.
NATO had agreed to establish four new battle groups in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, Biden added, saying that between now and the NATO summit in June, they would develop plans for additional forces and capabilities to strengthen NATO's defenses.
