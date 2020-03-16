US Pres. Trump: Worst of coronavirus outbreak 'could be over by July or August or later’

US President. Trump has said that the worst of coronavirus outbreak 'could be over by July or August or later’ ...

Key comments from Trump

Not considering nationwide curfew, looking at 'certain hotspots'.

Says administration is issuing guidelines to blunt spread of infection now.

Says Americans should school from home, avoid travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.

Says worst of virus outbreak could be over by July or August or later.

Says at this point administration is not considering nationwide curfew but may look at certain 'hotspots'.

Says US is taking over buildings to expand medical surge capacity.

Says US may expand paid sick leave to companies with more than 500 employees.

Says US 'may be' heading into a recession.

Says after virus goes away, US may see a tremendous economic surge.

Once virus hs gone, everything else will fall into place.

US will be baking airlines 100%.

This follows the White House coronavirus task force issues 15-day nationwide guidelines to slow spread of virus

Market implications

US stocks add to losses as White House holds press conference on coronavirus ...

