US Pres. Trump weighing sanctions targeting China's financial sector – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump is weighing sanctions that target China's financial sector through sanctions and trade policy over Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a tweet by a Bloomberg reporter.

At 1800 GMT, President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.95% and 0.55%, respectively. On the other hand, Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25% at 9,440 points.