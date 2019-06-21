US Pres. Trump warned overnight of an imminent attack on Iran

Reuters carried a report this Friday, stating that the US President Trump gave a warning overnight of an imminent attack on Iran after the Islamic nation failed to respond to Trump’s call for peace talks.
Apparently, the US President reportedly sent a message to Iran that “we don't want war but talks" and also gave a deadline to start the talks.
The report notes that Trump gave Iran "a limited period of time" to respond to the message.
However, Iran responded with a warning over "regional and international consequences" if there was any US military action. Further, Iran's supreme leader also expressed his unwillingness for "any kind of talks" with the US.
The above seems to explain the NY Times reports that crossed the wires earlier today, citing Senior US Officials: Trump approves strikes on Iran, but then abruptly pulls back.
Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency, IRNA, now reports that the Iranian Foreign Minister has told the Swiss ambassador they are not pursuing war with the US.
