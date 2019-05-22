US Pres. Trump: USMCA must be passed before any infrastructure bill

The US President Trump wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer that lawmakers should pass the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement before taking up any infrastructure bill.

Trump said: “Before we get to infrastructure, it is my strong view that Congress should first pass the important and popular USMCA trade deal. ... Once Congress has passed USMCA, we should turn our attention to a bipartisan infrastructure package.”