US Pres. Trump: US is seeking justice regarding trade with china

During his speech delivered to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that the US is seeking justice regarding trade with China and announced that they will finalize the trade deal with Japan on Wednesday.

"The WTO needs drastic change given China's actions on trade," Trump argued. "Hopefully the US and China can reach a trade deal that is good for both countries."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 3.15% on the day at 1.675%.