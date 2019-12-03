US Pres. Trump: PM Johnson is very capable

More comments flowing in from US President Trump, via Reuters, as he now talks about the UK election.

I don't want to complicate UK election.

I’ll stay out of the election.

I am a fan of Brexit.

PM Johnson is very capable.

I think Boris Johnson will do well.

When asked if he could work with Corbyn, I can work with anybody.

I have a good relationship with Macron but sometimes he says things he should not.

Germany not paying fair share to NATO.

Sees France breaking off from NATO.

I like Turkey and i get along well with the President.

He is a very good member of NATO or will be.