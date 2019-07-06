US Pres. Trump: Our most difficult problem is not our competitors, it is Fed

U.S. President Trump, one again, took out to Twitter to criticise the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. "As well as we are doing from the day after the great Election, when the Market shot right up, it could have been even better - massive additional wealth would have been created, & used very well," Trump tweeted out. "Our most difficult problem is not our competitors, it is the Federal Reserve!"

Trump further argued that the Fed raised rates too soon and too often while other major central banks did the opposite. Trump also said that other countries were looking to take advantage of the U.S. knowing that the Fed "doesn't have a clue."