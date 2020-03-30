US Pres. Trump: Officials expect to see real progress against coronavirus by end of April

A spike in coronavirus could occur around the Easter in the United States and officials expect to see real progress against the outbreak by the end of April, US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox News on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated on CNN that it was important for Americans not to pull back on coronavirus mitigation efforts yet.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were still up 0.3% on a daily basis.