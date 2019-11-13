US Pres. Trump offers trade deal, sanctions workaround to Turkey’s Erdogan - WaPo

Ahead of the Turkish President Erdogan’s White House visit on Wednesday, the US President Trump has offered his Turkish counterpart a package of inducements for improving the US.-Turkey relations, Washington Post (WaPo) reports.

A senior US administration official said: “In a new letter to Erdogan last week, Trump told the Turkish president that a $100 billion trade deal, and a workaround to avoid U.S. sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, are still possible.”

Meanwhile, USD/TRY fell to daily lows of 5.7674, as the Turkish Lira strengthened on the above story. However, the cross quickly reversed to now trade near 5.7705 region, still down -0.11% on the day.