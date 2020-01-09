US Pres. Trump: Might want to wait until after 2020 election to finish phase-two of China trade deal

The United States will start negotiation the phase-two of the trade deal with China right away, noted US President Donald Trump on Thursday but added that he might opt out to wait until after 2020 presidential election to finish the phase-two of the deal, per Reuters.

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.8% on the day and Wall Street's three main indexes were adding between 0.65% and 0.9%.