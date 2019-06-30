US. Pres. Trump: 'In no hurry' for a trade deal with China

The US President Trump was on the wires late-Saturday, via Twitter, noted that his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping was far better than expected and that he was in no hurry to strike a trade deal with China.

Key Quotes:

“Will not increase existing tariffs to China.”

“I am in no hurry, but things look very good.”

“The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed.”

On the ban on the Chinese company, Huawei Technologies, Trump said he and Xi agreed to allow Huawei to buy products from "high tech" companies.

Trump added that “the U.S. Commerce Department would study in the next few days whether to take Huawei off the list of firms banned from buying components and technology from U.S. companies without government approval,” Reuters reports.