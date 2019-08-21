US Pres. Trump: 'I am the chosen one' to take on China

Speaking to reporters earlier in the hour, US President Donald Trump said that his life would be easier if he was not in a trade war with China but added that he was 'the chosen one' to fix the trade imbalance, per Reuters.

Trump also said that the US will probably end up making a trade deal with China.

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1.2% on the day and the three main indexes of Wall Street were all adding around 1%.