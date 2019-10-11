The next tweet out by the US President Trump hints about a probable trade deal with China, citing: “One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process. When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean!”

The underlying risk sentiment keeps strengthening, as the US gets closer to reaching a trade deal with China.

From the market perspective, USD/JPY is at two-month highs above the critical 108.50 level, with S&P 500 futures rallying 1.50% and the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields soaring +5%. Major Wall Street Indices are up 1.50-2%.