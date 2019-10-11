US Pres. Trump: Good things are happening at China trade talks

Ahead of his meeting with China Vice Premier Liu He, United States (US) President Donald Trump delivered an update on trade talks with China, via Twitter.

"Good things are happening at China trade talk meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the old days," tweeted out Trump. "I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

These remarks seem to be providing a boost to risk sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 3.6% on the day and Wall Street's three main indexes were all adding more than 1.3%.