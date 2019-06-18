US Pres. Trump: Having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 with President Xi

U.S. President Trump today confirmed, via Twitter, that he will be having an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G-20 summit in Japan.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump tweeted out.

Major equity indexes, which started the day in the positive territory, stretched higher on these comments and were all rising more than 1% at the time of press.